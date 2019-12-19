President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist and communication consultant, Dotun Oladipo, wishing him long life, good health and more wisdom in projecting the nation.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, felicitated with all friends, family members and professional associates of the journalist.

He noted that Oladipo had served the country for more than 25 years, writing for many platforms, including Newswatch Magazine, Punch, The Sun, before setting up an online medium, The Eagleonline.

The President believed that Oladipo’s wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, would go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation.

While noting that communication remains integral and indispensable to development, President Buhari expressed the hope that “Nigerians will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth, and acceptance as part of daily life, of the digital newspaper.’’

The President prayed that God would bless and take the publisher to greater heights.

In a similar development, President Buhari has felicitated with former acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Umar Garba, as he turns 72.

The President rejoiced with the respected septuagenarian politician, commending his leadership skills for displaying courage and selflessness when he held the reins in Taraba State at a very trying period.

President Buhari lauded him for his peace-loving nature and always placing the welfare his people above all other considerations.

He enjoined him to continue his path of selflessness and commitment to national unity.

President Buhari prayed that God would continue to bless him with wisdom and more fruitful years.