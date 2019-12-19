Mikel Arteta said farewell to staff at Manchester City on Thursday morning, ahead of his unveiling Friday as troubled Arsenal’s new coach.

However, City’s assistant coach will not be in charge of the Gunners in their match against Everton on Saturday.

Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of the team for the final time at Goodison Park, with Arteta watching from the stands, BBC Sport reports.

City are said to be annoyed with Arsenal with the manner they recruiting Spaniard Arteta back to the Emirates to succeed another compatriot Unai Emery, who failed to impress. Arteta was a former player and captain of Arsenal between 2011 and 2016.

The Gunners failed to mention their interest in Arteta despite the two teams meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday – a game the champions won 3-0.

Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside the Spaniard’s home several hours later.

A seven-figure compensation payment will be made in order for the move to be completed, BBC reported.