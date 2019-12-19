The Chairman of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Omobolanle Akinyemi Obe, has announced the immediate suspension of the activities of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the Council area until further notice.

The suspension, according to the Council boss, becomes necessary to ensure safety of lives and properties of the peace loving people of Coker-Aguda LCDA which was threatened by the clash between rival Unions in the area on Sunday 15 December 2019 and the reprisal attack on Monday 16 December 2019 which led to the deaths of two and arrest of many others.

Akinyemi Obe, who personally signed the press release conveying the information, has equally directed Operators of Beer Parlors/Bars and viewing centres in the council area to close shop latest by 9pm daily, while he slammed a total ban on Street Jamz/Carnivals during the festive period.

“The directive is to ensure safety and security of the people especially during this Yuletide period.

“Residents and visitors to the Council area are also enjoined to go about their businesses without fear as the situation has been brought under control by the prompt response of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Area C Command, Aguda/Ijesha Division, Surulere and they have resolved to intensify patrol and surveillance in and around the Council”, the Chairman said.