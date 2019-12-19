By Funmilola Olukomaiya

30 winners emerged at the event of the December 2019 edition of the Jamalife Helpers Global mega car award which was held at the Grandeur Event Center, Oregun Lagos on the 12th of December, 2019.

The event which was the 3rd edition of the mega car awards saw winners from across Nigeria come together to celebrate their car awards while encouraging others to join the business so as to enjoy the kind of incentives and benefits they are enjoying.

Chairperson, Jamalife Helpers Global, Dr Mie Karen John, while addressing newsmen said, “What we are doing is to help people come out of poverty and about 30 families today are going home with brand new cars despite the economic meltdown because they said yes to Jamalife. And it can be said that the winners are buying these cars with just N2000, is it not amazing?”

According to her, “Jamalife Helpers Global is an online cum offline business that has come to our generation from Belgium to Africa to help African families come out of poverty. All you need to do is key into the vision which is that prosperity don’t necessarily need to cost millions but with $5 or N2000, you can become a multi-millionaire. Just key into the system because we have so many benefits you can derive as everything you’re looking for in different jobs and in businesses are embedded in Jamalife and you have food security. We are partnering with Agricultural projects to ensure that we have food on the tables of our members.

“To get started in this business, get two people to join you, it’s a referral programme, and you have set up a business that can get you the cars and other incentives and also guarantee you food security; to guarantee that we are partnering with Shoprite where you have vouchers you take to any of their outlets to get food on your table,” she added.

Shedding more light on how Jamalife works, bearing in mind that it is a networking business which involves referrals, Dr Mie said, “Products have been defined as anything that can make a living; be it an idea, a system or even a physical product. Unlike other networking businesses, the beauty of Jamalife business is that we are rendering services just like bankers, accountants, doctors, teachers, etc. These services we are rendering start from the first person, we call it Human Capital Development. Some have come in without the knowledge of any skill, but through our skill acquisition programmes, they’ve been able to know about so many businesses that they can go into free-of-charge once they paid the registration fee of N2000.

“The money-making aspect of the business is that it is a referral programme as earlier said, and once you pay your N2000, you recruit two other people and you teach and mentor them to get their own referrals consisting of two persons each and as long as people keep coming in, you begin your earnings and all your needs would be met – you get the cars and houses and live a good life,” she stressed.

Sharing her experience, Jamalife Helpers Global Managing Director/Coordinator, Mrs Joy Ameachi said she joined Jamalife with nothing in Mowe, Ogun State. In her words, “Today, my story has changed, I got my car in December 2017 at the Jamalife 1st car award in Nigeria. Then in 2018, I got a brand new house worth N120million in Magodo GRA courtesy of N2000 in Jamalife.”

Mrs Joy stressed that Jamalife is open to both the employed and unemployed, graduates and non-graduates who are willing to change their lives positively by committing to the business with N2000.

In 2019, Jamalife awarded 53 brand new Hyundai Creta 2020 Evolution cars at the worth of N12 million each across Africa to deserving directors and partners in a bid to appreciate their resilience and hard work.

The December 2019 edition of the Jamalife Helpers Global mega car award produced the youngest car awardee since the business began less than 3 years ago in Nigeria.

21-year-old Sulaimon Rasaq Oluwarantimi was named the youngest Jamalife car awardee and millionaire of the scheme.

Speaking to PM News, Sulaimon said he didn’t believe the system and by qualification, he doesn’t deserve the car. He noted that his vision kept him going and he is happy it played out well as Jamalife has given him the opportunity to drive his first car.

In his words, “Today is a wonderful day in my life because I have never driven a car before in my life and I’m experiencing that for the first time; I am amazed.”

Names of the winners of the Hyundai Creta 2020 Evolution cars in the December 2019 edition of the Jamalife Helpers Global mega car award are: Carol Franklyn, Esther Thomas, Onu Agbakalu, Suliamon Oluwarantimi, Ijeoma Agbazue, Ademuwagun James, Ihuoma Imogu, Ralph Lucky, Henryprosper Onyemeji, Samuel Oluayo, Akwagiobe Unaji, Margaret Egbe, Ekaette Asanga, Adekunle Oyegbade, Sulaimon Odekunmi, David Nico, Elizabeth Ezimoha, Moses Ogundele, Macfrancis Ekpenyong, Elizabeth Imogu, Emeka Okemefuna, Innocent Nwachukwu, Akinjugbagbe Henry, Augustine Okofu, Vic Adeyemi, Gods Friend, John Bossey, Etim Nsika

Winners of the Hyundai Santa Fe Jeeps are: Mie John and Joy Amaechi.