By Jennifer Okundia

Social media has various uses, and since its advent, individuals, celebrities and other public figures have used the platform to their advantage. While some persons troll people, others make money and even relate with fans through different social apps.

Instagram is one application majorly meant for video and picture sharing and also text posts as well. This story is meant to reveal artistes with their number of following.

Music is one way of connecting people from different parts of the world together, and through social media, communication has been made easier. Below is the list compiled for this purpose.

1) Davido aka OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) keeps is Instagram page interactive and very lively, especially on his stories, where he puts all his daily activities on display, making fans troop to the singer’s page. The ‘A Good Time’ singer currently has 14.3m followers on the app.

2) Dancer and singer Yemi Alade, also known as Mama Africa holds it down on Instagram with her dance videos which keep fans glued to her page. The ”Woman Of Steel” singer has a whopping 9.4m followers here, making it a tie with her colleague Tiwa Savage.

3) ”Owo Mi Da” pioneer and singer Tiwa Savage for the culture is at 9.4 million followers as well with her to die for pictures which will not make you want to leave Tiwa’s timeline.

4) Starboy label frontline act Wizkid who surprisingly dropped his ‘Soundman’ EP this December is at 9m Instagram followers. Wizzy, as he is sometimes called majorly, posts events relating to his craft on his page, and that is whenever he feels like it.

5) Peter Okoye aka Mr P is one singer who is the ladies’ favorite due to his good looking features and music skills. The ”Too Late” pioneer has garnered 7.9 million Instagram followers as of December 2019.

6) ”Skeletun” and ”Agege” singer Alhaji Tekno is an embodiment of talents when music is involved and 7m fans are stuck with him on his page as long as hits are concerned.

7) ”Fallen In Love” crooner Chidinma with her beautiful face, musical gift, and charm is on Instagram with 6.6 million followers to her name and she keeps it real with pure love.

8) No Bad Songs pioneer and ”Jaho” crooner Kizz Daniel currently has 6.5 million Instagram followers. Fly Boi Inc’s boss is a whole mood on his timeline, from fashion to music and fans cannot help but stay glued to his page.

9) Simi army has placed their Studio Brat CEO at 6 million followers and this is good news for the ”Jericho” singer who is always out with good music from time to time.

10) 29-year-old Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking is a raw talent when it comes to music and this is a major selling point that has kept the Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town-born ”Wilmer” musician going with his 5.9m followers.