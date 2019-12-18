Controversial talk show host, Wendy Williams has slammed Madonna for packing on the PDA (public display of affection) with her 25-year-old backup dancer in Miami on December 13.

Rumours have been swirling about a romance going on between the “Like A Virgin” crooner and her dancer, Ahlamalik Williams.

Madonna and the younger man were spotted vacationing in Miami over the weekend with daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, and her beau.

Madonna and Williams were photographed getting cosy where he was pictured with his arms around her waist as the two overlooked the Miami views. He rubbed her shoulders in more PDA snaps and was pictured shirtless in other pictures.

Wendy pointed out that Williams and Lourdes are just two years apart while reminding Madonna that it is better “to age gracefully”.

Wendy says: “He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old. Here’s what I feel about stuff like that because when I go out I get the side-eye from young boys. But, here’s the thing, it’s supposed to be a one night stand, if that — not a boyfriend,” she declared.

“You know what, she’s become that old lady that I feel bad for,” Wendy admitted, explaining, “Because, I don’t think she understands that it’s ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she’ll live to be 61 like you, Madonna. It’s ok!”

On a positive note, Wendy complimented Madonna for looking as good as she does for a 61-year-old. She said: “I mean, you see filler but she still looks great!”

It remains unclear if Madonna and her backup dancer are romantically involved. She has not directly addressed the photos or relationship reports.