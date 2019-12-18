Food enthusiast and brand influencer Uriel Oputa is excited to officially be a lawful Briton.

Uriel announced the good news on her social media timeline after she got her citizenship today.

She wrote:

British Babe. Off to buy a bag and drink posh British champagne. Outfit @totalwrap

I’m officially a British Citizen 🥳 Although I was born here I was never entitled because my mother is Nigerian, one yeye law they passed bk then. Any how I finally decided to close my eyes and go through the Citizenship process it was tough oo but I sailed through the exams. Before!! Me wey get better brain. Just grateful my mum didn’t abandon us in Nigeria years bk when my Dad passed. She fought in a foreign country with Five children. Today I sang the British t National Anthem. I almost swallowed my tongue 😂. I’m British oooo by Law.