By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Instagram sensation and Nigerian US-based artiste, Speed Darlington, has returned to Nigeria after seventeen years of being away in the United States of America.

The “Irregular Speedometer” as he fondly calls himself would be live at Zlatan’s concert on the 18th of December, 2019 to dish out his energy to the crowd who have always experienced the entertainer’s entertainment on the internet.

Speedy’s arrival has created a lot of excitement amongst Nigerian music fans and internet users as they believe it is high time they finally beheld the true personality of Speed Darlington.

Speed Darlington recently featured Zlatan in his latest song which is tagged “In Love With My Hand”.

The “Zanku To The World” concert is holding at the Federal palace hotel tonight.