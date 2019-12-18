The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, summoned the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to appear before it on Monday to explain the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The court, in a bench ruling that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered the duo to appear and show cause why it should not direct the unconditional release of Sowore from detention.

Justice Ekwo mandated the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court to immediately notify both the AGF and the DSS boss of its summon, as well as the pending fundamental rights enforcement suit Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, initiated against them.

Sowore and Bakare had in their suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1409/2019, alleged gross violation of their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. They are demanding an aggregate sum of N1billion from the Respondents, as general and aggravated damages for their breached rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, fair hearing, family life, freedom of association and freedom of movement.

Aside seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the Respondents from further violating their rights, the Applicants demanded for a public apology in five national dailies, Vanguard reports.

At the resumed proceeding on Tuesday, counsel to the Applicants, Marshal Abubakar, who is from chambers of Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, notified the court of a fresh ex-parte motion for Sowore to either be released from detention or produced by the DSS.

He said the move became necessary after operatives of the DSS re-arrested Sowore at the premises of the court on December 6 and had since retained him in custody.