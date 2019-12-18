Muhammed Mamman Nami has been confirmed by the Senate as the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He succeeds Babatunde Fowler whose four year- term of office expired on 9 December.

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, presented at plenary by the panel chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola.

Other members of the board, James Yakwen Ayuba, Ado Danjuma, Adam Baba Mohammed, Ikeme Osakwe, Adewale Ogunyomade and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee were similarly confirmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 9, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Nami as FIRS chairman, along with other board members.