It’s amazing how babies form in the womb of a pregnant woman. Movie star and mom of 3 Mercy Johnson announced she’s expecting baby number 4 with her husband Odi Okojie.

Mercy who disclosed that she’s always wanted 4 kids also revealed that her pregnancy makes her cry for joy.

Women get really emotional and extra touchy during pregnancy. We can barely wait for the arrival of the latest baby Okojie.

Mercy wrote on her page:

We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby-making business.

So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

I’m sharing this with you, my family, for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and me and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!