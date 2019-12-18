The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s request to extradite the Briton, Adam Quinn, over his alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order for Quinn’s arrest, said the move would help the Federal Government to prosecute him in the charges levied against him.

Quinn’s associate, Nolan, had been at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja after he was unable to perfect his bail conditions.

PM NEWS recalls that the EFCC had, on Oct. 21, arraigned Nolan and Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged involvement in the judgment against Nigeria.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year Gad and Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The arraignment of the two British nationals is coming weeks after two P&ID directors were convicted over the deal. The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge but later amended to 32 counts bordering on money laundering.

Justice Abang, therefore, adjourned for continuation of trial till Jan. 20 and 21, 2020.