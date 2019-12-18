By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has confirmed that she is expecting a fourth baby as been speculated in the media a few days ago.

The mother of three beautiful kids took to his Instagram page to officially unveil her baby bump, and also revealed why she is having a fourth baby.

In maternity shoot photos with her husband, Prince Okojie, Mercy Johnson said she cannot explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought.

“We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business. So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.”

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.”

“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!”