By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian artistes, industry leaders, and the Hennessy Maison celebrated the 10th-anniversary brand which has been a key driver in promoting music, discovering new talent and propagating hip hop culture for over the past decade, through cyphers, Hennessy Artistry VS Class, club tours across the nation.

At the grand style event held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, guests were ushered into activities that maximised interactions between consumer and brand.

The concert was an expression of sounds that shaped the music and entertainment culture for the last decade with a specially curated line-up of artists, DJs and hype men who took guests on a musical journey.

Tiwa Savage, Ice Prince, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi, Hennessy Artistry headliners Falz, Patoranking and Olamide thrilled fans with electrifying performances.

DJ Jimmy Jatt accompanied by Jimmie the entertainer took the crowd down memory lane, while the legendary maestro Sir Shina Peter took the stage to deliver classics.

Other artistes include Durella, Sauce Kid, Teeto CeeMos, Dj Six7even Jerry Shaffer, Laudreyes, Fireboy, Joeboy and Rema.

