President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Wednesday swore in new permanent secretaries at the Council Chambers in the State House, Abuja.
The newly appointed permanent secretaries include Alhaji Nasir Gwarzo, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, Mr. Fashademi Peter, Mrs. Evelyn Ngige, Alhaji Musa Hassan, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, Mr. Olushola Idowu, Alhaji Umar Tijjani, and Mr. Andrew Adejoh.
(R—L) The new Federal Permanent Secretaries Alhaji Musa Hassan, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, Mr. Olushola Idowu, Mr. Andrew Adejoh, Alhaji Umar Tijjani, Alhaji Nasir Gwarzo, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, Mr. Fashedemi Peter and Mrs. Evelyn Ngige during the swearing-in held at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. DEC 18 2019.
