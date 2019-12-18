President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Wednesday swore in new permanent secretaries at the Council Chambers in the State House, Abuja.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries include Alhaji Nasir Gwarzo, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, Mr. Fashademi Peter, Mrs. Evelyn Ngige, Alhaji Musa Hassan, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, Mr. Olushola Idowu, Alhaji Umar Tijjani, and Mr. Andrew Adejoh.