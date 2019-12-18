Senator Rochas Okorocha(Imo West) has denied he confirmed the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represents Imo North in the senate.

Okorocha in several tweets denied confirming the ‘falsehood’ and deplored the ‘journalism’ that appended his name to it.

“This is very absurd as I did not speak to anyone to confirm this news. This kind of journalism is totally unacceptable. We must strive to do better”, Okorocha wrote.

“I am utterly shocked that a platform like @TheNationNews would go to extent of putting my name behind such falsehood in the bid to break news.

“Let me reiterate that I didn’t speak to journalists regarding the news making rounds about the passing of Senator Ben Uwajumogu”, he added.