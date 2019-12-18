The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has described the Supreme Court’s verdict that affirmed the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun as a validation of the popular saying that “when God says yes, no man can say no.”

The party, in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the verdict of “the Supreme Court, which was in concurrence with the earlier judgments of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and that of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, was a reaffirmation that Prince Dapo Abiodun is God’s project.”

“To us as a party, despite the harassment, violence and boasts of men, God spoke on March 9, 2019, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court has spoken today, therefore the needless distraction arising from day-dreaming litigations and court-shopping syndrome has been finally and permanently buried; and our Governor can now squarely face the business of governance in the execution of mandate freely given to him by the good people of Ogun State.

“We had maintained right from the onset that Prince Dapo Abiodun’s clear victory at the election was a divine mandate and a true reflection of the choice of the good people of Ogun State. The Chairman of the Election Petition Tribunal, in a unanimous judgment described the Petition of our opponent and his mushroom party as “destined to fail.” The Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision said it “lacked merit”; and the Supreme Court concurred with the judgement of the lower courts.

“We congratulate Prince Dapo Abiodun, the entire members of our party at all levels, we thank our leaders at the nationa level and we urge all genuine lovers of development in our dear Ogun State to join hands with the Omoluwabi Governor in taking the State to greater heights.”