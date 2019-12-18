Nollywood actor, Bobby Obodo, has called out his colleagues whose movies are on Netflix, stating that most of the movies were becoming ”painful” to watch.

Obodo lamented the quality of movies been uploaded by Nollywood producers and actresses on the movie platform.

Netflix is an American media-service provider and production company in Los Gatos, California which offers online streaming of a library of film and television programme, including those produced in-house.

The actor took to his official Twitter page, @bobbyobodo to share his opinion, urging movie producers to shy away from producing movies that viewers would detest.

“Most of the movies we are putting out on Netflix are becoming painful to see.

“Everybody wants their “shit” on Netflix- I suspect for $$$ and bragging rights.

“I hope creative producers/directors/writers will start putting out good movies for them to save us the shame and ridicule that can befall #Nollywood before it is too late.

“Lazy and predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. This opportunity is golden,” he wrote.

