The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Cross River, comrade Ben Ukpepi has been reportedly kidnapped from his residence at CROSPIL estate, Akpabuyo, LGA.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the event occurred at about 7:30 to 8 pm last night(Tuesday).

The source said Ukpepi was kidnapped after he received a call and decided to step out of his residence due to noise around him.

The source said:” When he went inside the house he got a call, because of the noise inside he decided to go outside to take the call that was when his abductors struck.

“For some minutes they waited for him to enter the house, he did not, they went to check on him, low and behold, he was nowhere to be found, that was when they realised what had happened.

“They saw his slippers and glasses on the ground without any trace of him, his abductors also took his phone, his family has been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night. And his abductors have not called up till now,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo said she was yet to get any briefing on that. She promised to get back with more information as soon as possible.