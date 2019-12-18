Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has disclosed that he charges N20million per show and he made N60million this week from Access Bank shows.

The singer made the revelation while responding to a question from one of his followers who had sought to know how much he charges per show after he shared photos of his expensive cars.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, where he shared a photo of his three cars where he wrote about not being a fan of showing off but had to do it to clear the air.

“I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off… ALHAMDULILLAH SHA,” he captioned the photo.

The singer was declared wanted by the Police over a car theft. He, however, denied the incident saying he has better cars than the one they claimed he stole.