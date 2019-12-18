An Igando Customary Court on Wednesday dissolved the six-year-old marriage of one a 44-year-old businesswoman and her husband over infidelity.

The petitioner, Mrs. Joy Akadu told the court that her husband with whom she had no child in their six years of marriage was a chronic flirt.

“My husband is a womaniser. He moves around with women of different shapes and sizes. He cheated on me many times and was never remorseful,’’ Joy said.

She alleged that her husband is diabolical and secretive about the source of his income.

“Gabriel engaged in an illegal business which he did not disclose to me. I got to know after he was arrested and jailed, he is a fetish. He is always in possession of different objects and substances,’’ she added.

Joy said that her husband had abandoned her and got married to another woman. She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage because she was no longer interested and the love between them had faded.

“My husband has married another woman and has forgotten me, Please terminate this loveless marriage so that I can move on with my life,’’ Joy said.

However, Gabriel, the husband was not in court to respond to the allegation levelled against him.

The Court President, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, in his judgment, said that since the respondent was not in court to defend the allegation, it showed that the marriage had hit the rocks.

“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage. The court pronounces the marriage between Mrs. Joy Akadu and Mr. Gabriel Akadu dissolved today. Both parties henceforth ceased to be husband and wife. Each of you should go on his or her separate way unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour,’’ the court president said.