Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court 9, Abuja on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture to the Federal government of N131.3 million and properties valued at about N600 million, seized from officials of the Ministry of Power.

The judgement followed a non-conviction-based proceedings in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1054/2018, brought by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Adeola Olarenwaju against Biliki Fatolu and eight others.

Seven of the accused were staff of the Federal Ministry of Power, who criminally acquired the sums and properties from the finances of the ministry.

The forfeited sums, stolen from the ministry were transferred to bank accounts of 16 companies incorporated by Mrs. Dada Oluwaseun Opeyemi, wife of Mr. Dada Mathew Olugbenga, deputy director, Finance, Ministry of Power. She was also discovered to be director in 13 of the said companies.

The fraudulent payments resulted in her arrest and that of some officials of the ministry, who included: Mr. Dada Olugbenga, (her husband), Mr. Abdullahi Aminu Hamcheta, Mr. Ogbonna Nwachukwu, Mrs. Bilikisu Fatolu and Mr Elijah Ajewole Edubi.

Defendants in the matter included: Bilikisu Fatolu, Fatolu Shuaib Gbolahan, I.I. Ikwuegbu, Nwachukwu Ogbonna, Elvic Hotel (belonging to Elijah Ajewole), Abdullahi Hamcheta, Shamia Exclusive International Ltd, Abdullahi Abubakar Danburam and Dada Mathew Olugbenga.