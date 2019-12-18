General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe has warned residents of the State to remain cautious and selfless while celebrating the yuletide to avoid disturbing neighbours, just as the Agency announced the reopening of 26 facilities due to their compliance with the environmental laws guiding their operations.

Fasawe said that the warning became necessary considering the spate of reports of infractions received by the agency in respect of abuse against the environment and infringement on the rights of individuals to the peaceful ambience.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Fasawe urged Lagosians to comply with environmental laws guiding the conduct of every resident of the State saying, “we can Merry without making noise; we should be good neighbours and therefore respect the rights of others to a peaceful environment. Also, remember that a noiseless celebration is a peaceful celebration and this should be demonstrated through our actions to our neighbours and environment”.

She warned further that any Event Centre, Hotel, Bar, Lounge and Religious Centre operating and generating noise without obtaining relevant permits, are liable to fines, sealing and prosecution.

The LASEPA boss applauded owners of some facilities earlier sealed by the agency for meeting the conditions stipulated as a prerequisite for their reopening, revealing that 26 out of the 28 facilities have been reopened while two were advised to relocate from their area of operations.

In her words, “In addition to the unsealing of 26 facilities out of the 28 earlier sealed by officials of the Agency, the remaining two facilities were ordered to relocate from their present locations to a more suitable place for their activities.”

She maintained that the State government will not hesitate in bringing the full weight of the law to bear on any individual who fails to be guided in their conduct or those who continuously infringe on the rights of others, all in the name of merry-making.

While affirming that the agency will continue to monitor all event centres and similar facilities until they fully comply with its directives, Fasawe maintained that the Agency will also ensure that those who have already complied do not deviate from the law again.