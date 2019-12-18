In order to sustain the dislodgement of squatters and illegal structures on Outer Marina and Onikan, the Lagos State Government has deployed 60 operatives of the three enforcement agencies of the State to the various points at Onikan and Outer Marina for sustenance.

The latest move has been made possible through the creation of a synergy between the operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens to sustain all the cleared areas.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello disclosed this on Wednesday while giving an update on the on-going operation.

He said the State had also obtained the buy-in of the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 at Onikan to ensure the success of the operation.

Bello said on a daily basis, a large detachment of the operatives of LAGESC, LSNC and LASPARK would be deployed to man and patrol the listed areas and prevent the return of the environmental nuisances.

He explained that in instances where the deployed teams had issues that bother on their safety or operations, they should call for reinforcement from their superiors.

The commissioner reiterated the commitment of the administration to ensure that there would be no going back to the old, dirty and unkempt environment days of Outer Marina and Onikan.

The areas already cleared and to be sustained following the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are the Onikan corridors which include Police Zone 2 office/ the Island Club and Race Course/Lawn Tennis corridor and the Outer Marina.