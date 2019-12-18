Kylie Jenner and former boyfriend Travis Scott will spend Christmas together as a family for the sake of their 22 month old daughter Stormi.

TMZ reported that the coming together does not mean the estranged lovers are back as an item, even though they have been spending more time together since their break-up.

They are coming together at Christmas for Stormi, just as they did during Thanksgiving.

According to TMZ, the make-up mogul, 22, and the rapper, 27, will put their differences aside to ring in the festive day in Los Angeles with their little girl.

Both Kylie and Travis are said to be determined to make the day special for Stormi when she opens her presents and be ‘together as a unit.’