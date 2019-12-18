The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Capital Territory administration to ban unpainted taxis, including, Uber and Bolt from operating in Abuja.

This call for the ban of unpainted taxis is coming at a time when residents of the FCT are still adjusting to the ban of tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep.

The green chamber resolved a motion moved by Leke Abejide during Tuesday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Abejide disclosed that Federal Capital Territory Road Transport Secretariat which has responsibility for Road Traffic and Motor Vehicle Administration in the FCT should commence regulation and licensing of all private and corporate commercial vehicles operating in the Federal Capital Territory.

He expressed worry “that operations of taxi cabs and commercial vehicles in the Federal Capital Territory is largely unregulated or inefficiently administered thus giving room for many private vehicle owners to engage in commercial taxi operations known as “kabu kabu” and thereby exposing commuters to incidents of kidnappings and several other risks that come with unlicensed taxi operations.”

He also said that the FCT should be a model city for the entire country and that Uber and other corporate taxis should have their logo on their vehicles.

The House, therefore, mandated Committee on Federal Capital Territory to ensure the implementation of the resolution.