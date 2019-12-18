The President of the Students’ Union Government of the Plateau State University, Mr Ezekiel Luka, on Tuesday, confirmed that the school was attacked by gunmen.

The SUG president said one of the institution’s female students was raped and valuables including money and phones were carted away by the gunmen.

“What happened was that there was a rehearsal for a play production by some 200 level and 400 level students of the Theatre Arts Department at the Open Air Theatre.

“While the rehearsal was going on, the gunmen stormed the place around 10 pm on Monday and attacked the students. In the process, one female student was raped while others sustained injury, he told Punch.

“Several others had their belongings including phones and money forcefully taken away before the gunmen escaped.

“This is not the first time students would be attacked in the university by gunmen and there is the need for those concerned to secure the lives of students to avoid further occurrence”

The SUG President stated that the raped victim had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention, adding that the matter had been reported to the school authorities.

The university is located in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.