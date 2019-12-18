Yobe State Commissioner of Youth, Sport and Social Development, Alhaji Goni Bukar Lawan said that sport is the only language everyone understands hence the need to revamp the sports ministry.

Goni Bukar Lawan disclosed this while addressing the management and staff of the ministry while taking over the affairs of the ministry.

According to him, the future of the state depends on how well the youth are treated.

He said; “We would use sporting activities properly to enlighten the youth. Also sport has over the years served as a unifying factor both locally, nationally and internationally.”

“Sport is the only language that everybody can understand clearly including blind or deep, assure to reposition, revived and revitalised the ministry to its rightful position for the benefit of our teeming youths. Our governor is a sports-friendly person as such our stadiums across the state will soon be among the best in the nation that can hold international competitions” he added.

The commissioner revealed that during his stay in the National Assembly for 12 years, he served as Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Sports and Social Development, and therefore, have something to offer to the ministry.

He thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for finding him worthy to entrust such tremendous confidence to lead the ministry as well as to take Yobe youths to the next level.