Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of Ibikunle Amosun-inspired Allied Peoples Movement(APM) has reached the end of the road in his ambitious bid to be governor of Ogun state.

The Supreme Court finally nailed his ambition by ruling that Prince Dapo Abiodun was duly elected the governor of Ogun State.

There is no room for any further appeal.

Akinlade, a former member of the House of Representatives, had spurned previous offers of comradeship by Abiodun and on Monday, his mentor was re-admitted back to the All Progressives Congress, after months of suspension, virtually leaving Akinlade an orphan.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abiodun as duly elected with a total of 241,670 votes against Akinlade’s 222,153 votes.

Akinlade chose to contest the people’s verdict, first at the Election Tribunal, and then the Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court. He lost all the way.