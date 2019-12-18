By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Daniella Okeke has acquired a new mansion in Lekki Peninsula to wrap up the year.

The flamboyant actress flaunts her new acquisition on her Instastory and wrote that this year wasn’t a bad one at all, and thanked God for her win.

Daniella Okeke wasn’t really a known face in the movie industry until the Apostle Johnson Suleman – Stephanie Otobo alleged sex scandal broke out.

Aside from flaunting her curvy resource, Okeke always showing off her luxury houses in the highbrow, several exotic cars in her garage that remain unused. She flies business and first-class to foreign countries and her passion for ostentatious clothes, shoes, pieces of jewellery and others is arguably unmatched in the industry.