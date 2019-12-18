An Ogba Magistrate Court has sentenced a passenger caught smoking onboard an Air Peace flight to two weeks in prison.

The passenger had boarded Air Peace Flight P4 7558 from Sharjah to Lagos on December 11, 2019.

The defendant was accosted by the airline’s flight attendant Adewale Oyebade after being spotted smoking onboard the flight.

Stanley Olisa, the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace confirmed the incident and also disclosed that the act contravened a standing global aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

The culprit was however given an option of N200k fine after being found guilty of the act.