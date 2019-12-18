Angry youths have set ablaze a pentecostal church in Akure, Ondo state after the corpse of a year-old boy, initially declared missing in the church, was exhumed.

Sotitobire Miracle Church was the target of the arson today, thecable.ng reported.

The boy Gold Kolawole was declared missing during a service in the church last month.

He was last seen at the children’s department of the church and was missing at the end of service.

The mother suspected foul play. The DSS was petitioned over the boy’s disappearance.

Founder of the church, known as Alfa Babatunde has been in DSS custody since then.