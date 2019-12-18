Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has reacted to the high level of unemployable youths in the country.

The Minister who spoke at the 2019 National Migration Dialogue at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that the ministry in collaboration with the Federal Government have established linkages with the Ministry of Education, Industry, Trade and Investment, Youth and Sports, and Agriculture to address the issue.

He said; “Nigeria is over 200 million and about 60 percent are youths who need employment. Unfortunately, only 10 percent have decent jobs. Many are unemployable while others are not employed.

“We are working that they get a job so that they can have a roof over their heads, feed and enjoy life. We have established linkages with the Ministry of Education, Industry, Trade and Investment, Youth and Sports, and Agriculture.

“We want to look at our curriculum so that our people can have skills that can be exported.”