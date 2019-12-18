A new survey on corruption in Nigeria has revealed that no less than 30 percent of citizens paid bribes to public officials in 2019.

The report was presented by the Nigerian Government in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale, out of all Nigerian citizens, who had at least one contact with a public official in the 12 months before the 2019 survey, 30 percent paid a bribe to or were asked to pay a bribe by a public official.

The 2019 survey shows also a notable increase in the overall proportion of Nigerians, who had at least one contact with a public official in the 12 months before the survey.

Nigeria is ranked as one of the world’s most corrupt countries in the world.