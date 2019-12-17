As Lagosian prepares for the Christmas and New year celebrations, the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts has warned against boarding vehicles at illegal parks.

Lagosians are advised to make use of only authorized bus parks and garages to board vehicles to their various destinations.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olarenwaju Elegushi, however, assured shoppers, visitors and commuters doing business on the Lagos Island Central Business District of their safety during and after the festive period.

Elegushi gave the assurance while monitoring the security and traffic situation within the business district, stressing that the Central Business Districts Management Office has put in place major steps to ensure a safe and secure business environment in the Lagos Island CBD during the yuletide.

The Special Adviser while noting that Lagos Island Business districts usually witnessed high influx of people during yuletide, said the Office had harmonized environmental, traffic and safety enforcement activities with sister agencies to prevent gridlock, guarantee security and remove all impediments that could constitute a danger to Lagosians.

He said, “All enforcement officers are now on regular patrol along the CBDs axis and have been mandated to improve on their performances in a way that traders, shoppers and other stakeholders will appreciate and feel safe to transact their businesses”.

The Special Adviser promised residents and visitors of a smooth and reduced crime season within the Lagos Island Business District, saying extreme measures are in place to curtail violence and other activities that may constitute a breach of security. Such measures, according to him, will include useful public enlightenment, regular patrol, surveillance, community relations and intelligence report to crime-fighters.

He disclosed that part of efforts to drastically reduced the traffic snarl usually experienced on the Apongbon – Marina Axis, meetings have been held with various transport union members, market leaders and security operatives on proper use of the designated Ajeigboro Bus Park and other authorized parks within the business district, assuring that all relevant agencies will be on ground to ensure that vehicles are not allowed to pick and drop passengers indiscriminately.

“There is going to be presence of all stakeholders in those areas and I want to say that no obstruction will be permitted on the axis, no commercial vehicle is allowed to stop along the axis and any broken down vehicle within the route will be removed within reasonable time in order not to obstruct free flow of traffic”, the Special Adviser stated.

While wishing Lagosians a happy celebration, he advised shoppers, motorists and traders to obey all relevant environmental and traffic rules by not parking their vehicles in unauthorized areas while shopping and dumping of refuse in an unauthorized area.