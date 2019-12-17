The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 35,450 personnel including Special marshals across the country for 2019 ember months campaigns.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Kazeem said the deployment was aimed at ensuring safer roads during the festive periods and beyond.

He informed that the Corps had also deployed 806 patrol vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 204 motor bikes, and 27 tow trucks along designated routes in the special patrol that commenced on Dec. 15, and which will end on Jan. 19, 2020.

The officer said the deployment was due to commitment towards the realisation of the Corps’ corporate mandate and the imperatives of making the highways safer during the yuletide.

“This is part of the measures to ensure sanity on the nation’s highways, during this year’s Christmas and end of the year celebrations.

“It entails 24 hours enforcement along major highways, robust public enlightenment campaigns across the nation, prompt rescue/recovery services, stakeholder collaboration, Road Safety Observatory, uninterrupted motorized patrol, and day time route lining.

”It also include traffic control, operation of mobile courts, activation of high alert on internal and external medical facilities, establishment of road camps and help areas, aerial surveillance, and purposeful synergy with other security agencies.

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, have directed that the 2019 ember months campaign be targeted at enforcement on critical offences.

He said the offences include speeding, dangerous driving, tyre violation, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, use of phone while driving and overloading violation.

Others are seat-belt use violation, child safety, passengers manifest violation, mechanically deficient vehicles and unlatched container carrying vehicles.

According to Kazeem, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to ensure adequate deployment of logistics and operational materials within their Commands to aid the campaign.

“The Operational Materials are: patrol vehicles, advance life support ambulances, heavy duty tow trucks, medium and light duty tow trucks, patrol motor bikes, extricating machines and reflective jackets.

”(Other are) traffic cones, patrol lights, radar Guns, breathalyzer, cameras, e-tablets, alcolphones, walkie-talkie, and CUG mobile phones,” he said.

Kazeem urged motorists to ensure strict compliance with all traffic rules and regulations as well as proper maintenance of their vehicles.