The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, on Tuesday stressed the need for civil servants in the state to imbibe safety culture so that they can live long.

Majola spoke at the 2019 Safety and Health Sensitization for the state’s public servants at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said the present administration realised how important the workers in its employ were, hence the need to ensure their health and safety at all times.

The Safety and health sensitization programme with the theme: Safety Culture: “A panacea for long life,”was organized by Lagos State Safety Commission.

According to him, the sensitization was also in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his swearing in ceremony to take safety and health of all Lagosians as his priority, hence the need for such a workshop as being witnessed.

Majola stated that a healthy worker in the public service would be able to put up his best and thus improve the output of the entire workforce in the state.

In his words: “It has always been the intention of the present administration to make the state safer and liveable for all residents and the government has a duty to ensure the safety and health of our workers. More importantly, the sensitization is also in fulfillment of the electioneering campaign by the Governor to make life easy for all and sundry in the state. It is when the workers are healthy that they would be able to work optimally.

“However, when it comes to occupational safety and health, we have to make sure that workplaces are safe for our workers. We do not wish to lose more workers. As such, we must all do our part to ensure optimum safety in our offices, hence the series of lectures being organised to let all Lagos public servants know how to maintain healthy and safety work environment,” he said.

He added that the commission had pencilled down seasoned and professional health and safety experts that would facilitate different sections and topics, which would no doubt depict how safety and health of the citizens of this state is important to the present administration.

“The sensitization programme, which would be facilitated by seasoned health and safety professionals, no doubt depict how safety and health of workers is important to the state and the present administration. I will like the champions and the beneficiaries of this laudable programme to share and transfer to their colleagues and as well utilise them,” he said.

Highlights of the programme include sensitization on office safety and ergonomics, fire prevention management, vehicle and driver safety, health and wellness in the work place and public safety on kidnapping/sudden death.