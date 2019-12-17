Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said the creation and restoration of chiefdoms by his administration was not meant to weaken some tribes.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lalong stated this in Bokkos and Mangu local Government areas during the presentation of second and third class staffs of office to three traditional rulers.

The second class staff of office was presented to Saf Kulere, Lawrence Aizat, while third class staffs office were presented to Long Jipal, HRH Josiah Jongshwan and Mishkaham Chakfem, Roland Yonbish.

“The idea that chiefdoms were being created to weaken some tribes has no basis in the historical and cultural identity of the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

“The decision to create, restore and upgrade chiefdoms in the state was taken to promote inclusiveness and justice to all deserving ethnic groups,” he said.

The governor said that the coronation of Saf Kulere Lawarence Aizat ended decades of agitation by the people for a chiefdom in recognition of their unique cultural heritage.

He commended the people of Jipal and Chakfem for their patience and maturity during the period they were waiting without resorting to violent agitations or blackmail.

Lalong urged them to keep up the spirit now that their prayers had been answered.

He, however, warned that government would not spare any traditional ruler that harboured criminals or promoted hatred among the people of the state.

He promised to roll out a comprehensive youth empowerment programme with specific focus on those in the rural areas in 2020.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Sylvanus , urged the people to support the royal fathers toward a peaceful and successful reign.

Responding, the Saf Kulere Lawrence Aizat pledged to diligently serve his people and called on government to open the major access roads into the Chiefdom.