Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has sent a warning statement to Barcelona that his side are in ‘good shape and ‘100% ready mentally’ ahead of both side’s La Liga El Clásico clash on Wednesday night at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Zidane affirmed that even though Barcelona had Messi, his team has ‘weapons’ and are 100% ready.

Following the 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday, Real Madrid is to clash with Barcelona.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Zidane was quoted by Real Madrid’s official website as saying: “We go into the game in good shape. We’ve been playing well for some time now and have been achieving results in all departments, both mentally and in footballing terms.

“We’re enjoying a good spell. We’re all focused on tomorrow night’s game. In games like this, you’ve got to produce your best throughout the 90 minutes. I hope that it’s a great game”.

“It’s one to enjoy, regardless of what happens. We start the game with 11 v 11 and know what we’re up against: a very good side, who has shown that they’re just that for some time now.

“We know that they’ve got [Lionel] Messi, but we too have our own weapons. I want to see a good game of football against a Barcelona side who’re performing well. We know what the game’s going to be like and the result isn’t the important thing, the important thing is that we perform for the 90 minutes, which is how we’ll enjoy ourselves. We’re 100% ready.”

The match’s kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm.