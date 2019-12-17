By Taiwo Okanlawon

Teni Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki or Teni Entertainer thrilled music lovers to an unforgettable experience at her Billionaire Experience Concert, held on Monday December 16, 2019, at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This event organized by S&S entertainment in partnership with Bet9ja was loaded with excitement on the scene of the show that was attended with Nigerian A list celebrities such as Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, MC Galaxy among others.

Teni thrilled fans and her colleagues with doses of her hit songs before she was joined on stage with other music acts. Teni also injected her humorous side on the stage as she dished out series of skits during her performances.

Teni made a regal entrance onto the stage, wearing a white agbada, bore a walking stick on her right hand and had a horsetail on the left. The first song she performed was ‘Uyo Meyo.’ She was backed up by a wonderful band that was in sync with her.

After dedicating ‘Fargin’ to Lagos, she left the stage Ryan, Hotkid, Nikita, who are new signees from her label, Dr. Dolor Entertainment.

One of the highlights of the event was when Teni, dressed in the Nigerian Army uniform, joined a crop of military personnel to perform some of her songs as well as the Nigerian national anthem.

Other acts that performed at the event include Zlatan Ibile, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Falz, DJ Neptune, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, T-Classic, Skibii, and Blaqbonez.

Though Wizkid didn’t perform at the event, he sat in the audience to cheer on and support Teni all through the show. Also at the event are MC Galaxy, Toke Makinwa, BBNaija’s Avala, Seyi Sodimu and Joeboy.