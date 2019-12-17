Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has served Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro a lawsuit notice for defamation days after she called out the BBNaija star and accused her of sending assassins to kill her.

The Instagram blogger who joined the growing list of people that have called out the reality show star for allegedly being ungrateful stated that Tacha will be suicidal when she is done dealing with her.

Tacha who is demanding for N20million as compensation for damages also asked Okoro for an apology which should be issued within 48 hours.

She further stated that the blogger will face legal consequences if she fails to comply with the demands.

Read the lawsuit notice below;

In her reaction to the lawsuit notice, Okoro recalled how her ex-husband took to her court. The blogger disclosed that she won her ex-husband in court after 5 years of a legal battle.

Blessing Okoro wrote;

My ex took me to court. I spent 5 years but I won the case. It only cost me my money and time but I won.