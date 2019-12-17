Shanghai is estimated to receive 9 million overseas visitors this year, marking steady growth of inbound tourism year-on-year, a local tourism official announced on Tuesday.

The Deputy Director, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Cheng Meihong, Shanghai could boast of 8,500 hotels, over 110 tourist attractions graded from 3A to 5A, over 200 museums and galleries and world-class hospitality capacity.

Meihong added that the metropolis would also receive 160 million domestic visitors in 2019.

Earlier, the administration inked a strategic cooperation agreement with China Eastern Airlines, one of the country’s top airlines, to further boost inbound tourism.

However, under the framework, the administration and the company would develop more international flight routes and products, launch more promotion campaigns and use multimedia and social media to attract more international visitors.

As a member of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance, Eastern China Airlines has extended its flight network from its core hub, Shanghai to 1,150 cities in 175 countries and regions, serving over 130 million travelers annually.