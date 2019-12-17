The Senate has summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola, to appear before its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the latest visa on arrival policy for Africans visiting Nigeria.

The former governor is to appear before the senate alongside Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede.

Aregbesola and Babandede are to brief the Senate on the new visa of the Federal Government announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Egypt.

This development is coming after a point of order raised by the Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi representing Ekiti North Senatorial district, calling the attention of the senate to the fact that the executive did not carry the legislature along before the implementation of the policy.

Buhari had in his speech during the Aswan Forum on peace and sustainable development in Egypt said that African passport holders can apply for a visa upon arrival in the country, in a move aimed at encouraging the free circulation of people on the continent.