President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

“I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 77th birthday on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019.

“On behalf of the ninth National Assembly, I join Nigerians across and outside our great country in congratulating Mr President on his good health and exemplary life that has been devoted to the service of God and country.

“Mr President, your consistency in personal and public matters, your commitment to the cause of the downtrodden masses and the purposeful leadership that you have provided for our country in the last four years are a permanent source of inspiration and have already secured your prominence in the history of Nigeria.

“Your personal integrity and commitment to people-oriented policies and programmes have endeared you to millions of your compatriots who amply demonstrated their appreciation by enthusiastically renewing your mandate at the polls at the 2019 general elections.

“Your Excellency, your good health and the very trajectory of your life are a clear testimony to the benevolence of Almighty Allah to you, your family and our country”, Lawan acknowledged.

He prayed to Allah to continue to guide and support the president in his mission to make Nigeria a better place for all its citizens and residents.

Lawan also assured the President of the ninth National Assembly’s determination to “continue to work together for the betterment and prosperity of our people and the unity, peace and progress of our dear country.”

He prayed to God to imbue the President with wisdom and good health so that he could continue to provide leadership for Nigeria in the coming years.