Lagos State Government has promised to provide the enabling environment and infrastructure needed to improve internet access and connectivity in making Lagos a 21st century economy.

The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the year 2019 Science Camp held at the Civil Service Model College Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, said that this is crucial in improving the productivity of youths and more Importantly, for the achievement of the Lagos Smart City Project.

“This administration will continue to support science and create enabling environment through policies and initiatives”, the governor is quoted as contained in a press release signed by Bola Akingbade, Director of Public Affairs, Science & Tech Dept. of the state.

He noted that creative thinking capacity of youths can be expressed and productively harnessed through encouragement, capacity building and maximization of potentials.

“The THEMES agenda of this administration emphasized the need to equip students with the knowledge and skill for the 21st century, and in line with this agenda, adequate attention will be given to providing well equipped science laboratories in our schools”, He reiterated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Segun Adeniji, disclosed that it was necessary to develop students to become life long learners of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to enable them meet the challenges in the 21st century.

He said, the promotion of STEM education aligns with the world wide trend of equipping students for the rapid economic, scientific and technological development.

Adeniji highlighted some of the major objectives of the camp to include, developing a solid knowledge base amongst students, enhancing their interest in STEM education and nurturing their creativity,collaboration and problem solving skills.

The Chairman House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Olanrewaju Afinni, in his goodwill message advised the students to concentrate and be focused in order to have a broadened knowledge of Science.

The one-week long annual programme involves over 300 students selected through a competitive test across the six educational districts in the state.

Dignitaries in attendance included Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Permanent secretaries/tutor generals of all the six educational districts and school principals.