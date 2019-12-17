A bill proposing a single term of six years for President, Governors, and a six-year term for lawmakers both at the state and federal level has failed to scale through the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill sponsored by John Dyegh(APC benue) caused called for an amendment of the 1999 constitution to extend the tenure of present elected officers from four to six years.

It triggered some commotion in the house.

Eventually, it didn’t scale through the second reading.

However 11 other bills, one of which calls for an act to provide for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Wailo, Ganjuwa bauchi state passed through the first reading.