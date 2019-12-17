Thousands of people have staged a protest in Gambia’s capital Banjul to demand President Adama Barrow resign in line with a three-year term of office he pledged in 2016 elections.

The country’s constitution stipulates a full presidential term of five years.

However, during his 2016 presidential campaign, Barrow promised to serve three years if elected.

He reached a deal on this with his partners in the ruling coalition, which was meant to be provisional before calling elections.

In March, Barrow proposed to hold elections in 2021 after a full presidential term, a call rejected months later by two of his ruling coalition parties, local media reported.

The protesters on Monday called on Barrow to resign to honour his campaign pledge.

The protest’s organizer, the movement “Operation Three Years Jotna (Operation Three Years Is Up),” submitted a memorandum urging Barrow’s step-down to an official representing Barrow before the crowd peacefully dispersed.

The movement was created this year by Musa Kaira, a Gambian businessman living in the United States, said the reports.