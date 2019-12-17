President Muhammadu Buhari who clocked 77 today on December 17th celebrated his birthday at the statehouse with close aides.

He was born on 17 December 1942 in Daura, Katsina State. He had his early education in Katsina, then went to Kaduna for military training and later Sandhurst in Great Britain, India, and the United States.

Earlier today, his wife Mrs. Aisha Buhari felicitated with him, referring him as GMB, an acronym for General Muhammadu Buhari.

On her twitter page, she wrote; “Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation. Long Live GMB, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Aisha tweeted.