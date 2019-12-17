Despite reaching the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999, Super Falcons’ forward, Asisat Oshoala has revealed that she did not have the best at the Fifa 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Oshoala shot into international limelight at the 2014 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot albeit the Falconets finishing second.

However, the 25-year-old Barcelona star did not shine on her senior debut as Nigeria suffered an early World Cup exit in 2015.

Speaking with Goal.com, Oshoala said unlike 2015, 2019 was difficult for Super Falcon’s team as they struggled to qualify for the next round in France.

In her words, “In the Nigerian women’s team, there are a lot of things going on right now.”

“It is not something positive. It’s a lot of negativity going on around the team. It wasn’t the best experience.”

“I have been to the Women’s World Cup before in 2015 and the feeling was much better than what I had in France.”

“I love my 2015 outing because it was much more interesting. We had a lot of players who were ready to give everything and the atmosphere was more comfortable for us to play.”

“I think that was something much more than football. This is because a game is not just won on the pitch because you can pass the ball around better,” she added.