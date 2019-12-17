The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has subtly asked the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to either resign from his position or excuse himself from all official functions of the ruling party.

Anslem Ojezua, Chairman of the party in the state spoke at a World Press Conference at the APC Secretariat in Airport Road, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He explained that Oshiomhole lacked legitimacy, temperament and moral authority to lead the party, hence the need for him to resign.

According to Ojezua: “In any case, having been placed on suspension as a member of the party, he has lost the legitimacy to act in any capacity in the party.

“We draw particular attention to Article 21 of the Constitution of the Party which relates to the discipline of party members and the powers of respective organs of the party to take disciplinary actions against members.

“In the circumstance, any action taken in the capacity of national chairman including documents he signs and meetings he presides over may well be futile as his membership is already compromised. In particular, we are guided by the admonition of President Muhammadu Buhari who has consistently maintained that we must live up to the tenets and provisions of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr. President has also maintained, quite rightly, that anybody who is not relevant in his Ward, Local Government Area and State cannot hold office at the National Level.

“We, therefore, urge Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to do the honourable thing and resign or be precluded from functioning in the office while his suspension subsists.”